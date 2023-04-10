Fiji maintains third place after Singapore

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side remains in third place following the conclusion of the Singapore tournament.

Fiji has 130 points from nine tournaments, 10 behind second placed Argentina.

New Zealand which has won two back-to-back tournaments this year leads the standings with 164 points.

Fiji has a slim chance of winning the series if they win the upcoming last two tournaments.

France sits at fourth with 122, Australia in fifth with 112 and Samoa follows closely in seventh place with 111 points.

South Africa and USA make up the top eight with 106 and 94 points respectively.

The Toulouse 7s will kick-off from the 12th to the 14th of next month.