Fiji 7s winless after two games

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side campaign in Toulouse just got tougher after going down 24-7 to South Africa.

Fiji is still without a win after two games as they drew 21-all with USA earlier this morning.

The national side looked ordinary under heavy conditions while indiscipline really didn’t help their cause with Manueli Maisamoa and Sevuloni Mocenacagi copping yellow cards.

South Africa led 12-0 at the half time.

Waisea Nacuqu scored Fiji’s only try in the third minute of the second half.

Fiji’s next match is against France at 12:11 a.m tomorrow.