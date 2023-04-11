Fiji 7s back home

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team arriving at the Nadi International Airport today.

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team has returned home after their outings in the Hong Kong and Singapore 7s tournaments.

The team arrived with coach Ben Gollings an hour ago. After a grueling couple of weeks on the road, the players will be taking a break for a few days before beginning their own training sessions.

Gollings says this break will be crucial for the players to recover and recharge their batteries before they join camp for the last two legs of the tournament.

Fiji Sevens team at Nadi International Airport today

Fiji remains in third place after finishing second in Hong Kong and settling for Bronze in Singapore.



The Toulouse 7s will place on the 12th and 14th of next month.