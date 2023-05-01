Injuries rule star trio out

Reapi Uluinasau [ Source : World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side will miss the services of Lavena Cavuru, Ivamere Nabura and Viniana Riwai in the London 7s next week.

This as the trio are still nursing injuries.

Head coach Saiasi Fuli says he has named the best available players expected to assist the team gain direct qualification to the Olympic Games.

Article continues after advertisement

This sees debutant Elenoa Adinaimata of Seahawks 7s and Striders rugby club’s Mereseini Naidau get their spot in the final squad.

Fijiana is pooled with Great Britain, Spain and Japan.

They face Spain at 9.28pm on Friday, May 12th.

Fijiana 7s then play Japan at 5.37am the following before facing Great Britain at 9.05pm.



[ Source: FRU]