Brave Fijiana falls in quarter-final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana 7s went down 22-17 to USA in the Toulouse 7s Cup quarter-final.

It was a brave effort by the Fijians but couldn’t get the result they were after which means the battle for the fourth Olympic Games spot is very much alive between Fiji, Ireland and Great Britain.

USA was patient with the ball in the first minute and scored before applying pressure on Fiji who dropped the ball close to their try line for another try.

Article continues after advertisement

The Americans were leading 10-0 when the Fijiana got their act together and Captain Ana Maria Naimasi was able to run through and scored an unconverted try.

🇫🇯 Fijiana Flair! 🤪 ☝️ They really do know how to keep the ball alive and play from anywhere! 🤩@fijirugby | #France7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/eCRANNfMZJ — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) May 13, 2023

However, USA ran in another five-pointer for a 15-5 lead at the break.

It was a major blow to the Fijiana who was chasing an automatic Olympics qualification spot when USA dotted down between the sticks straight after the break.

Reapi Uluinasau got Fiji back in the game with a converted try a minute later with the national side trailing 12-22 with two minutes to play.

Uluinasau ran in for her second from a scrum but a questionable call by the referee denied Raijieli Daveua the winning try with 30 seconds left on the clock.

Fiji will play Ireland in the fifth place semi-final tonight at 7.