Black Ferns Sevens seal World Series on opening day in Toulouse

The Black Ferns Sevens have ended their short World Series title drought overnight after a dominant opening to their campaign at the Toulouse Sevens tournament in France.

Heading into the final event having won five consecutive legs, the Black Ferns only needed to qualify for the quarter-finals to win their first Series since 2020 – a three-year wait due mostly to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With added inspiration in knowing the tournament also doubles as longtime playmaker Niall Guthrie’s last before her switch to NRLW, the Black Ferns Sevens came out firing.

New Zealand thumped Poland 50-0 before putting USA to the sword with a 31-12 win to book their place in the top eight with a round robin game against Canada still to come.

As such, the team earned their seventh title in 10 series played since the women’s competition was introduced in 2012. Australia has won the other three.

“That feels pretty amazing. We were gutted last year when we couldn’t compete for it,” captain Sarah Hirini said.

“We’re having fun all the time and love what we do.”

Despite the silverware already bagged, coach Corey Sweeney has stressed his side will put aside the “brilliant feeling” to finish their season the right way.

“To do it with a few games up our sleeve is pretty special. It’s a great moment, but in the team you can never feel the job is done,” Sweeney said.

“We’ll celebrate at some point, we’re really stoked with the outcome, but we’ve still got a job to do this weekend.”

The All Blacks Sevens, also opening their tournament in France with two wins after taking down Canada [29-12] and Kenya [31-5], could seal the men’s title crown weekend as well with a Toulouse title.

The men’s season finishes next weekend with the London Sevens.