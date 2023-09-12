Positive mindset says Mata

More than 23 Fijians will be in action when our side takes on the Wallabies in their second Rugby World Cup pool match in Saint Etienne, France on Monday.

Seven players with links to Fiji are part of the Australian side which includes Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete, Isaac Fines Leleiwasa, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Samu Kerevi, Rob Valetini and Langi Gleeson,

Fiji Water Flying Fijians number eight Viliame Mata believes it’s going to be a special occasion but their objective hasn’t changed.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s just a great challenge for us to go against our fellow Fijians from the other side but it doesn’t take away the mindset, we’re going for our first win this week, that’s what our mindset is,”

The loss to Wales is now water under the bridge and Mata says they live to fight another day.

He adds they’ll need to take their opportunities against Australia.

“It’s not so much revenge but we reviewed the game against Wales and we know that we got so much we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities, going on to this weekend we just going to take all of our opportunities.”

Fiji faces the Wallabies at 3:45am on Monday in Saint Etienne in France.

Click Here for more on RWC