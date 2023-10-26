New look for England as Arundell, Steward and Smith start v Argentina

Henry Arundell [Source: Reuters]

Henry Arundell and Freddie Steward will start on the wing for England in the bronze final against Argentina on Saturday, with Marcus Smith returning at fullback as coach Steve Borthwick made eight changes from the team beaten by South Africa in the semis.

Giving opportunities to several players who have not featured much in the tournament, an all-new front row sees props Ellis Genge and Will Stuart either side of hooker Theo Dan, who has spent the last three matches as an unused replacement.

Ollie Chessum comes back into the second row while Sam Underhill, who joined the squad as an injury replacement two weeks ago, starts at openside flanker.

Tom Curry, who will win his 50th cap, moves to the blindside to reprise the successful back row partnership from the 2019 tournament, with Ben Earl at number eight.

Owen Farrell captains the team from flyhalf and scrumhalf Ben Youngs starts his first game of the tournament to extend his caps record to 127, which will be his last in an England shirt, he said on Wednesday.

Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, George Ford and Ollie Lawrence are on the bench.

Curry has been at the centre of an off-field storm this week after he accused South African hooker Bongi Mbonambi of racially abusing him in the semi-final. Farrell said that the flanker had been on the receiving end of “unacceptable” online abuse through the week.

Borthwick said, however, that there had never been any consideration given to not picking him. “When he came off that pitch on Saturday night he was cut and bloodied,” he said.

Borthwick also paid special credit to Youngs, who told him he would be retiring from internationals after the match.

Smith was ruled out of the South Africa game with a head injury but gets another chance to impress in the 15 shirt after a series of exciting displays when starting there or coming off the bench.

Arundell scored a record-equalling five tries in the thrashing of Chile but was unable to force his way into the squad for the following games, while Steward, who had a superb game at fullback against the Springboks, gets a start in the unfamiliar territory of right wing.

The teams met on the opening weekend of the tournament in Marseille, when England won 27-10 despite having Curry sent off after three minutes.

That was their 11th win in their last 12 meetings, with Argentina’s sole success during that period coming at Twickenham 11 months ago. England have also won all four of the teams’ pool clashes at the World Cup.

England team:

15. Marcus Smith, 14. Freddie Steward, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Henry Arundell, 10. Owen Farrell (captain), 9. Ben Youngs, 8. Ben Earl, 7. Sam Underhill, 6. Tom Curry, 5. Ollie Chessum, 4. Maro Itoje, 3. Will Stuart, 2. Theo Dan, 1. Ellis Genge.

Replacements: 16. Jamie George, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Dan Cole, 19. David Ribbans, 20. Lewis Ludlum, 21. Danny Care, 22. George Ford, 23. Ollie Lawrence.