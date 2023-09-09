I'm ready: Tela

Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela.

Teti Tela is brimming with excitement as he prepares to make his debut for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, stepping into the shoes of the injured fly-half, Caleb Muntz.

While Tela is thrilled about this opportunity, he also carries a sense of sadness for Muntz.

Tela has been selected to don the number 10 jersey for the Flying Fijians in their upcoming match against Wales at the Rugby World Cup on Monday.

“He’s been putting in hard work and obviously, I knew there was work to be done. I felt I was going to get a starting spot in time for this World Cup. Now we’ve been pushing each other throughout so you know there was always hard work being done and there was no comfort zone from either of us throughout the campaign.”

Muntz’s unfortunate knee injury during a training session has forced him out of the World Cup, elevating Tela to the role of the team’s primary fly-half.

The highly-anticipated game against Wales is scheduled for 7 am on Monday.

