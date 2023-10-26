Forget Twickenham’s record win for Boks

[Source: Reuters]

It was less than two months ago that South Africa inflicted a record 35-7 defeat on New Zealand but the result of that test in London will have no bearing on Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks, flanker Kwagga Smith said.

The Springbok’s emphatic win at Twickenham was not only the heaviest defeat the All Blacks had suffered but came on the back of a powerful forward display, with South Africa sparking controversy by naming seven forwards out of possible eight replacements and then overwhelming the Kiwis.

But Smith was quick to remind of the numerical advantage the Boks enjoyed for much of the match after Kiwi lock Scott Barrett was sent off in the first half.

It is for a second successive time that the South Africans find themselves in the build-up week before a World Cup final, having won in Japan four years ago.

The 30-year-old Smith is again expected to be named among the replacements, even if South Africa are unlikely to again pick a seven-one split among the forwards and backs on the replacements’ bench when they announce their team on Thursday.

The fabled ‘bomb squad’ have a proven ability to come and change the outcome of games, as was the case last weekend as the Boks came from behind to edge England in their semi-final.