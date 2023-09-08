Covenant brothers root for their ‘Humble Giant’

Fiji Water Flying Fijians lock Temo Mayanavanua.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians lock Temo Mayanavanua earned the affectionate nickname of the ‘Humble Giant’ from his former Covenant Brothers coach and teammates.

His childhood was marked by an unwavering passion for the sport, leading him to devote the majority of his time to the Covenant Brothers camp rather than his school team.

It is hardly a shock to his brethren that he has ascended to the grand stage, as they always believed he was destined for greatness.

Mayanavuanua’s relentless determination and diligent effort, often spoken of in hushed tones, have steered him to his current position.

The 25-year-old stands ready to take on the global stage alongside his compatriots in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, poised for world-conquering achievements.

The Cautata, Tailevu lad upbringing in this particular environment has prepared him for the extraordinary experience he is about to embark on.

Mayanavanua’s former Covenant Brothers coach Sakaraia Labalaba says his physic was what set him apart from the rest of his former teammates.

“With the size that he has and those times he was bigger than his peers which is why he was spending a lot of time at the club and at home with his brothers, his uncles Koro and Osea. Knowing Osea he’ll be forcing Temo to train every day.”

Lily Fifita Mayanavanua says she understands his love for rugby but is sad he gets to miss out on some of their son’s special moments.

“It’s both challenging for the both of us because for me both having to look after our son all alone it’s very challenging and also for Temo because he misses out on a lot of our sons big moments but yeah so far so good.”

Mayanavanua has also been named for the lock position together with Drua legends Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila, Albert Tuisue of Gloucester, and France-based Lekima Tagitagivalu.