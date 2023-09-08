Chile opt for pack power in World Cup debut against Japan

[Source: Chile Rugby/ Facebook]

Chile have opted for a fashionable 6-2 bench split in favour of forwards as they look to try and outmuscle Japan in their Rugby World Cup debut in Toulouse on Sunday.

Star player and scorer of the 2022 international rugby men’s try of the year, Rodrigo Fernandez, starts as expected at flyhalf with Inaki Ayarza offering another attacking threat from fullback.

Chile, playing in their first World Cup, entered the tournament as 5000-1 outsiders and are not expected to win a game, but the Japan clash offers arguably their best chance in a pool which also contains England, Argentina and Samoa.

Martin Sigren, a mainstay of the side since 2016, captains from flanker.

