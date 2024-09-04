Vatuwaqa succesfully retains Tui Suva title

Vatuwaqa team after their win against Suvavou in the Tui Suva Cup this afternoon.

After a gap of more than a decade, the Tui Suva Cup made a triumphant return with Vatuwaqa successfully defending their title in a nail-biting 17-14 win against Suvavou this afternoon at Albert Park in Suva.

A packed grandstand added to the electric atmosphere, reflecting the high stakes and intensity of the match.

The competition was fierce, as Vatuwaqa and Suvavou—longstanding rivals and the only two teams traditionally competing for this prestigious cup—battled it out on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Vatuwaqa’s impressive performance was the highlight of the game, as they managed to keep Suvavou at bay despite their opponent’s well-organized and resilient defense.

Vatuwaqa Strength and Conditioning coach Savenaca Kaunisela says their opponents no doubt gave them a good match.

“This win means a lot to the boys especially coming back from a loss in the quarterfinals of the Nasinu competition. The boys are very happy and they have prepared themselves well. They went through the hard trainings and did the hard-yards and succesfully defended the shiels against Suvavou.”

He adds to succesfully defend their title is something that not only the team but Vatuwaqa as a whole is proud of.

Kaunisela wishes Suvavou all the best in future competitions.