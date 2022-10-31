Soro excited for HK 7s debut

Josevani Soro.

26-year-old Josevani Soro is grateful to be given a chance to play for Fiji at the upcoming Hong Kong 7s tournament.

Soro is one of the 10 players that will compete at the mecca of world 7s tournaments for the first time ever.

The Nakorosule in Naitasiri lad says he never thought that one day he will be part of the national squad in a tournament that has seen many success stories of Fiji 7s rugby.

“If you ask me three years ago I would probably laugh at the thought of playing in Hong Kong because I never imagined myself here. I can only thank God for his plans on my life and for making this happen.”

The former Lelean Memorial High School student joined the national squad in November last year and made his series debut during the Singapore 7s in April.

Soro who played for Tabadamu, Police Blue and Tailevu in the Skipper Cup competition is calling on families and fans to pray for the team as they wish to extend Fiji’s dominance at the Hong Kong 7s for the sixth year in a row.

Fiji is in Pool C with the USA, Spain and Japan.

The tournament starts on Friday with Fiji facing Japan in its first pool match at 8.52pm.