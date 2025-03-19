Senibua backs Silktails' hunt for first win

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook - Mikaele Senibua]

Kaiviti Silktails’ fullback Mikaele Senibua refuses to dwell on setbacks, maintaining that their hunt for a breakthrough victory in the Jersey Flegg Cup is still very much alive.

Despite opening the season with back-to-back defeats, the Kaiviti Silktails remain forward-focused, determined to learn from past mistakes and build on each performance.

Their campaign began with a 26-6 loss to the Parramatta Eels in Round 1, followed by a 40-22 defeat to the Canberra Raiders last week in Round 2.

However, Senibua remains optimistic saying the squad has already overcome significant challenges leading up to the season.

“I have high hopes for the boys to win a game this season because I know we have been through a lot during the pre-season and off-season.”

He says they have been trying out some new things during training and believe this may be a game-changer.

The side have yet to win a match in the competition since they started last season.

They will meet St George Illawarra Dragons in round three at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2 at 12 pm.

