Ra school braves flood and finance for Maritime 7s debut

Students from Nakorotubu Secondary School in Ra made history today by debuting at the secondary school’s Maritime 7s.

The school was established in 2021 and serves around 105 students from the surrounding villages of Nabokadra, Nayavutoka, Verevere, and Saioko in a province.

Team Manager Ratu Mua Cavuilati says the players are soaking in the experience, especially playing against well-established schools.

“these are some of the things that we get to expose our students to come to the city, to expose them to other students, and to feel the experience of sports while in high school. This is their first time, and they are so excited about it, that’s why, as you can see, whatever the result, they still came out smiling.”

However, the journey to the tournament was not without its challenges. Prior to the Coca-Cola Games, the school faced two flash floods, one of which affected the school grounds.

Because of this, the school had to close early, leaving only three days for Sevens preparation.

Despite these setbacks, the team trusted the process and believed their students were fit and ready to participate.

“The community in the villages, give in like the cassava, the fish, for the students to be fed in Suva, so basically, our expense is a lot, but we just try to improvise, just bring the food from our village, with the support of their parents, the community as a whole, of Nakorotubu.”

The school kids and officials were camping in Narere, Nasinu where the relatives provided accommodation and cooked meals for the students, easing the financial burden on the school.

The Maritime 7s has once again delivered thrilling rugby, but it’s the stories off the field that truly resonate.

