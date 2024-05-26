Plan in place for Drua to shut down hosts

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says they will be able to shut the hosts down on their home turf by following the processes and monitor how they play their game.

He says the least they could do is be worried about their opponents and just focus solely on getting the job done.

Ikanivere says they cannot make the silly mistake of losing their focus but will rather play the game to execute the trainings they’ve had.

“I think we will just focus on our processes and how we play our game we cannot be too focused on our opponents to worry too much about them and lose our focus on our own game.”

He adds that today is a big day, and the team is more hyped than ever to claim the remaining two games and secure their first away win in this season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua will meet the Highlanders at 2:05 pm, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.