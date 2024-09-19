Loganimasi named on the bench

[File Photo]

Fiji 7s rep Ponipate Loganimasi is set to make his highly anticipated Flying Fijians debut after being named on the bench for the Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan.

Leading the team is captain Tevita Ikanivere, who will start at hooker. He’ll be joined by Eroni Mawi at loosehead prop and Samuela Tawake at tighthead.

Lock pairing Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua will power up the engine room, while flanker duo Ratu Meli Derenalagi and Kitione Salawa will bring their speed and strength to the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Elia Canakaivata completes the forward pack at number eight.

In the backs, Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz will control the game as halfback and flyhalf.

Speedsters Ilaisa Droasese and Vuate Karawalevu take the wings, while Inia Tabuavou and Iosefo Masi form a strong center combination.

At fullback, Isaiah Armstrong Ravula will be looking to create attacking opportunities.

On the bench are Mesulame Dolokoto, Hereti Hetet, Meli Tuni, Mesake Vocevoce, Albert Tuisue, Peni Matawalu and Apisalome Vota and Ponipate Loganimasi.