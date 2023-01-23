Kemu Valetini on short term contract with Drua

Fly-half is another position the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lacks which is why Kemu Valetini is in the squad for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Valetini featured Manly Marlins in the Shute Shield which is a semi-professional competition in Sydney, Australia.

Teti Tela and Caleb Muntz are the only specialist number 10 in the squad while Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Kitione Taliga can cover the position as well.

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says 28-year-old Valetini is on a short-term deal.

“ Kemu Valetini is here on short-term contract and he’s been training well, he’s been training very well so you know he’s short-term contract probably got another month to go and we just assessing how he’s traveling but he’s going well.”

Kemu is the elder brother of Wallabies number eight Rob Valetini.

The Drua will play Melbourne Rebels in a warm-up match next Saturday at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park at 3pm.