Fijiana Drua remain unbeaten

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has recorded its third win in the Super W competition after a powerful first-half performance against the Western Force.

The Drua won 45-17 against the hosts Western Force.

Fijiana scored 7 tries in the first half as they lead 45-0.

However, it was a different story in the second spell as Western Force returned a different team as they manage to score three tries.

The Fijiana Drua made the first call in the fifth minute with a try by Vika Matarugu, the great hands of Matarugu gave them a 5-0 lead with an unsuccessful conversion.

Fiji continued its fine form with a series of passes resulting in a try to Teresia Tinanivalu in the 14th minute, successfully converted by Merewalesi Rokouno.

Fijiana Drua continued to maintain possession with some impressive offloading by Sereima Leweniqila led a try to Raijeli Laqeretabua

Western Force tried to slow down the game but it seemed to be its unlucky day as Roela Radiniyavuni raced for another corner try in the 24th minute.

Fijiana proved unstoppable against the Force as Kolora Lomani scores another try in the 31st minute set up by Sereima Leweniqila who was a highlight of the match with another successful conversion.

Teresia Tinanivalu goes for her second try after stealing the ball from Western Force to score another try 6 minutes after.

The slippery ground condition was a bit of a setback for both sides but Drua showed how easy the game was with slick passes.

Fijiana Drua led 45-0 at halftime.

Western Force came out strong in the second half making it difficult for Fiji.

The Force’s Zakiya Kereopa helped her team finally make it to the scoreboard with what would be an unexpected try for the side, an attempt at a conversion proved unsuccessful.

Western Force finally got back into the game finding a way around the Fijian defense to sneak in another try.

Nothing was going to stop Rebecca Clough from scoring as she records the second try for Western Force Women with an unsuccessful conversion.

Western Force went in for its third try in the last two minutes of the game.

A series of passes by the Force resulted in a try by Huia Swamnnell with a successful conversion from Paihau Pomare.

It was too late for the Force to try and keep up on the scoreboard as the game finished in Drua’s favour.