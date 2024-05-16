NatureFiji focuses on nature and resource conservation

[Source: Supplied]

NatureFiji MareqetiViti is focusing on enhancing its initiatives to protect Fiji’s natural resources and species in the face of climate change.

Director Nunia Thomas-Moko says the organization is focusing on spreading awareness, educating communities, and sharing biodiversity information.

She also emphasizes the importance of sustainable resource use.

“There’s historic rise and fall of sea level, but what we are facing now is an enhanced greenhouse effect where the changes in the climate are happening too rapidly.”

Thomas-Moko adds that by working together, they hope to safeguard Fiji’s environment for future generations.