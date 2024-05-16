Vunivalu hopes to get job done

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Fiji-born Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu is aware of the importance of this week’s clash for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, who are aiming to secure a spot in the top eight playoffs in this season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

However, the winger is adamant about not repeating the same mistakes from their 41-17 loss last season and remains hopeful of getting the job done.

Vunivalu says the Drua are a different side altogether when they play in front of a home crowd, but the Reds are just as hungry for the win as the Drua are.

“They are going to come out firing, especially after last week’s results but we are all prepared for this week’s game, we will stick to our plan and hopefully get the job done.”

Vunivalu is one of three Fijians in the Reds squad for this week’s Super Rugby round 13.

The Reds have won six out of 11 games in the competition and currently hold the fifth position in the standings with 31 points.

The Drua currently sit in eighth position with 17 points and have won four matches so far.

The two sides will clash at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.