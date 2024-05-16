Fiji focused on achieving SDG 6

The government needs to extend its reach by improving water and sanitation infrastructure in rural and maritime communities.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka as part of the government’s commitment towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, which is clean water and sanitation for all.

He says that the current nine typhoid cases in the Northern Division, it’s a prime example that Vanua Levu needs a lot of work in improving water and sanitation infrastructure to eradicate typhoid cases.

“So for the next financial year that is one of the things that we are focusing on as well to keep improving that, including the Northern division, so we look at the area where typhoid cases have come up, and that is one of the main goals that we make sure that it eradicates in those areas.”

Ditoka adds that water-borne diseases like typhoid and dengue are uncommon in Viti Levu because of the improved facilities and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Northern Division is currently rolling out its typhoid vaccination drive in all health facilities which remains the most effective means of eradicating typhoid.