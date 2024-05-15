Heavy rain causes landslide in Serua

[ Source : Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook ]

A landslide has occurred at Talenaua, Serua on Queens Road following the heavy rain in the Central Division.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, the road has been restricted to single-lane access.

It is calling on motorists to drive with caution.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Office is advising residents living in coastal communities within the Galoa – Naboutini corridor in Serua along the Queens Highway to move to higher grounds as more rain is anticipated in the next few hours

It says with the high tide expected at 12.32 pm there is a risk of significant flooding in the communities.