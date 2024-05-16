It’s not easy: Singh

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Ensuring that Rewa FC’s name continues to rise above all odds is what drives head coach Rodeck Singh.

Following their 3-2 victory over the Solomon Warriors yesterday, Singh stated that reaching the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti is a significant achievement for him.

He adds that his journey as a coach hasn’t been easy.

“Yeah it’s a big achievement. Personally for me, coming and winning and making sure that Rewa’s name is raising at the same time is not easy. About the critics, I’m not so worried about it as being a coach is not easy and to lead this boys to this stage isn’t easy as well”.



Singh now shifts his focus to the bigger challenge, which is facing Hekari United.

Hekari will be firing on all cylinders as they need a win for a semifinal spot, while the Delta Tigers only need a draw.

The two teams are set to clash this Saturday.