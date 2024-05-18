We need more physicality: Ikanivere

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has been working on improving its physicality for its three remaining games in the regular season, beginning with the Queensland Reds in Suva today.

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere says this was one key weakness identified by the players following their 48-10 defeat to the Western Force in Perth last week.

Ikanivere says the players have had intense discussions this week off the field about what they need to do to get their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign back on track, with the side currently sitting on 8th spot in the point’s standings.

“A lot of physicality, yesterday we had a very big session. Some of us know we need to have a lot of contact and just trying to be accurate when we get the ball and keep them out of our try line this week.”

Ikanivere, who will pair up with props Jone Koroiduadua and Mesake Doge in the front row says the team goes into every match to win and today will be no different.

The Drua versus Reds match kicks off at 2.05pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.