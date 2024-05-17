PM bids farewell to Puna

Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Henry Puna (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has bid farewell to the outgoing Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Henry Puna.

Rabuka says Puna’s deep understanding of the Forum and its membership assured every PIF member that he was well-equipped to lead.

Reflecting on Puna’s leadership, Rabuka highlighted the important role of the Secretary-General in promoting gender equality, enhancing resilience, forging new partnerships, advancing climate action initiatives, engaging youth in climate negotiations, addressing the debt crisis, and facilitating trade and economic development across the region.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Puna has demonstrated commitment to advancing the collective welfare and aspirations of Pacific Island nations.

Rabuka stressed that Puna’s leadership was characterized by a steadfast commitment to advancing regionalism and addressing pressing issues facing Pacific Island nations.