Fiji to host Pacific Championship

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive Don Natabe reveals that Fiji will be hosting five nations in the Pacific Championships this year.

He says it will be an exciting month-long Rugby League festival in the Sugar City of Lautoka from the end of October to November.

Natabe says this is a chance for the Fiji Bati and Fiji Bulikula to play in front of their home crowd, but moreover, they hope to lock in some Fiji Residents matches as well.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Vodafone Fiji/ Facebook]

“The path is a lot clearer now. Our national head coach is looking to work with local coaches to hopefully secure six players from the Vodafone Cup directly into the Fiji Bati and Fiji Bulikula.”

He adds they want to ensure pathways are set for potential players, and local coaches are empowered to develop local talents.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Cup starts this weekend.