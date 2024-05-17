Drua hopes for the best

The match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Queensland Reds tomorrow will be challenging as Drua will try to get back on track.

Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says last week’s performance was poor; however, this week they will look at winning the home game.

Our Drua has won four home games so far, but only lost to the Hurricanes.

Evans says it’s getting down to the points at the end of the season and the Drua needs to put together a couple of wins.

He also says the team’s aim is to at least make the playoffs this season; however, they are in the 8th position at the moment.

The Drua play the Reds at 2.05pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.