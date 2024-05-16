MoH dismisses claims of syringe distribution

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has confirmed that recent media reports claiming that medical professionals are providing syringes to members of the public are unfounded and inaccurate.

For the Ministry, the Maternity and Pediatric units only provide insulin syringes and needles to insulin-dependent diabetic mothers and children who cannot afford to buy supplies from their local pharmacies.

Recently, the Ministry has been made aware of members of the public visiting health facilities who intend to steal syringes and needles for their use.

Medical staff have been advised to report such individuals who engage in or display suspicious behaviour to engage in these illegal activities to the police for further investigation and actions.

The Ministry is encouraging public members, particularly in rural communities, to support health staff work in their respective communities.

In his recent visits to health facilities and communities around the country, Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu stresses that health workers face many challenges at work and leave behind family members and loved ones to serve the people in their communities.

The Minister has also states that the Ministry will not hesitate to relocate health staff from facilities where their lives are threatened.

This comes earlier this week, after allegations were made against Qarani Health Center staff for distributing syringes and needles to community members.

The investigation revealed that the nurse on duty risked her safety to ensure a patient received care and prevented youths from stealing syringes and needles.

The Ministry reiterates its commitment to ensuring quality health services from its dedicated health workers to the people.