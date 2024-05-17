Battle of two cities

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

It will be a battle of the two cities when INKK Farebrother Trophy holders Lautoka take on Suva in Sigatoka tomorrow.

This will be the first trophy defense for the Maroons after they wrestled the coveted trophy from Nadi last week.

Lautoka will face an uphill battle as they take on a side that has lost only once this season in the Skipper Cup competition.

The Farebrother Trophy clash between Lautoka and Suva will kick off at 3pm tomorrow at Lawaqa Park.

Prior to this match, the Suva women’s side will defend the ANZ Bosco Trophy against Nasinu at 1pm at the same venue.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the Skipper Cup/Vodafone Vanua promotion relegation, Namosi will take on Vatukoula at 1pm at Thompson Park while Yasawa will clash with Malolo at the same time at Churchill Park 3.

In ANZ Marama Cup/Royal Tea Ranadi Cup promotion-relegation round two, Navosa takes on Cakaudrove at 9am at Lawaqa Park 2 while Kadavu faces Tailevu at 11am at the same venue.