NDMO urges Fijians to take precautionary measures

[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

The heavy rainfall currently being experienced in the Central Division has led to flooding along the Queen’s Highway.

According to the National Disaster Management Office, six sites have been impacted due to flash flooding.

The sites include Galoa/Waivunu Flats, Nakorovou Flats, Yarawa Flats, Korovisilou, Vunaniu Flats, and Naboutini Flats.

With high tide expected at 12.32 pm, the NDMO urges the public to limit unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

The NDMO is working with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of affected communities and motorists traveling along the Queen’s Highway.



Meanwhile according to the Fiji Meteorological Office a trough of low pressure with the associated clouds and showers is expected to affect the country from the north from today until Friday.