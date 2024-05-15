The institute is recovering well: Waibuta

Navuso Agriculture Training Institute in Fiji is making significant strides in its recovery following a fire that destroyed its staff room and two classrooms.

The incident had a significant impact on students, staff, and the broader Navuso community as a whole, which cost around $1.2 million.

Principal Uraia Waibuta expresses his appreciation for all of the stakeholders’ cooperation, especially the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasizes the institute’s dedication to planning ahead and making progress.

“We’re working closely with our partners, especially the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Education, on how well we can continue and how well we can build back better.”

The principal believes the cooperative efforts of individuals, stakeholders, and technical specialists who have joined forces to help with reconstruction and guarantee education continuity have strengthened the institute’s recovery process.

Waibuta emphasized the value of this assistance by pointing out that the Navuso Agriculture Training Institute is essential to the education of Fiji’s future farmers.