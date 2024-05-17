FABC hosts business forum

The Fiji-Australia and Australia-Fiji Business Councils have set the stage for their annual joint business forum.

FABC President Vera Chute revealed that this year’s theme is ‘New Challenges, New Solutions’ signalling a strategic response to the pressing demands of a rapidly changing economic environment.

Chute says they invite business community members, development practitioners, and industry and government representatives to register and attend the most anticipated event on their business calendar.

Article continues after advertisement

“The foreign theme this year is New Challenges, New Solutions, which is in view of the fact that the post-COVID world and the subsequent reopening of national economies in the region pose many new challenges and now require not just new solutions, but also innovation, cooperation, global perspectives and strengthened partnerships.”

She adds that the event will be held from the 29th to the 31st of next month, with an exciting line-up of speakers and topics.

As anticipation builds, Chute urges stakeholders to register, highlighting the importance of securing their participation in what is expected to be an enriching and productive exchange of ideas and expertise.