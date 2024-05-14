Magistrate denies application to withdraw admitted facts

Former Member of Parliament, Peceli Vosanibola’s lawyer’s application to withdraw admitted facts was denied by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Magistrate Pulekeria Low ruled on defence lawyer, Mesake Waqavanua’s submission to oppose the admitted facts that were filed on October 16, 2023 on the grounds that the accused chose to remain silent during the past proceeding.

The prosecutor’s application for the matter to be adjourned was granted, as they faced difficulties to locate all the witnesses during the long weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

The court was informed that only two out of the 15 witnesses were present today.

Vosanibola is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Navuloa Village, Bureta, in Ovalau, Lomaiviti, and allegedly obtained $19,749.50 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Peceli Vosanibola’s bail has been extended.

The trial has been set for 20th to 30th May.