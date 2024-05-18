Waranivalu sends Rewa into OFC semis

[Source: Credit OFC via PHOTOTEK]

Tevita Waranivalu scored a goal in overtime to help Rewa defeat Hekari United 3-2 and progress to the OFC Men’s Champions League semi-finals in Tahiti.

The two teams were locked 2-all heading into the final stages of the match.

Samuela Kautoga scored the opening goal in the 40th minute as the Delta Tigers led 1-0 at halftime.

Hekari United came back strong with two goals in the second half to take a 2-1 lead before Kautoga, who has fine form throughout the tournament, found the equalizer and his second goal of the match in the 73rd minute.

With four minutes into overtime, Waranivalu stepped up to score the winning goal, sending Rewa into the semi-finals.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh was a proud man after the match, as this is the farthest that the Delta Tigers have ever gone in the regional tournament.

“I knew the boys will come back, we believe in each other. I didn’t rush to make the changes, I didn’t panic. There was a lapse in concentration but the boys came back firing to score goals and pull this game. This has been the message to the boys, we live to fight another day and that is what they did.”

Singh says with AS Magenta, AS Pirae and Ifira Black Bird all possible opponents in the semi-final, there are no more easy games and Rewa is ready to take on any team.