Nasinu revives its Chamber of Commerce

[File Photo]

The Nasinu Chamber of Commerce will serve as a hub for collaboration for businesses in the Nasinu area to thrive.

This was highlighted by Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus while officiating at the revival ceremony of the Nasinu Chamber of Commerce last night in Valelevu.

Magnus says the reason for reviving the chamber is to create a business-friendly environment that will attract more investment and employment opportunities in the township of Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nasinu Special Administrators Chair says that the Nasinu Chamber of Commerce will play an important role in advocating for the interests of the business community.

He says that these initiatives will create long-lasting benefits for the people of Nasinu.

Magnus also revealed that they aim to make Nasinu a city by the end of this decade.