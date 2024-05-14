Reds number eight Wilson out

[Source: Rugby Australia]

The Queensland Reds will miss the services of number eight Harry Wilson starting this week against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Wilson’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season is over, with the star Queensland undergoing surgery on his broken right arm.

He was surging back into the Wallabies frame after a series of impressive outings, and is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks.

The Reds released a statement, stating Wilson has successfully undergone surgery on the broken right arm he sustained against the Melbourne Rebels last Friday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Queensland takes on the Drua on Saturday in Suva and coach Les Kiss says they’re not getting lost in the points ladder as they’ve put a bit of a gap on the others now.

The Drua hosts the Reds at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday at 2:05pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.