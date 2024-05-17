Katonivere calls for continued support and unity

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere spoke about the progress and changes taking place in Fiji while acknowledging the challenges faced by the Coalition Government.

He highlighted these issues during a traditional welcome by members of the Macuata community in Sydney, Australia.

During a stopover in Sydney on his way to the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, President Katonivere took the opportunity to meet with the community.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He also thanked them for the welcome and the initiative to meet, greeting them with the famous Macuata line, “Siga Damu a Vanua.”

Ratu Wiliame stated that while the government is making progress, external forces are posing immense challenges to the communities.

He also urged those present to keep praying for Fiji’s leaders.

The President encouraged them to raise their children well, teaching them about their identity and their role in the community.

He emphasized that by taking these actions, the community will improve, no matter where they are.

Ratu Wiliame also reminded Fijians present to remember Fiji and their relatives and to love one another.

The meeting was attended by several members of the Fijian diaspora in Sydney who have links to the Province of Macuata.