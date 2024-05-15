Vodafone Cup to delve into grassroots-level

Fiji National Rugby League’s Vodafone Cup 2024 will start this weekend.

30 men’s and eight women’s teams are expected to battle it out in 16 rounds.

FNRL chief executive Don Natabe emphasizes the importance of grassroots development for the sport this year.

“We promised to bring Rugby League back into our grassroots region. During Covid we held back due to restrictions – this is in competitions from under 8’s to under 18. We have listened to our clubs and we’ve opened up the opportunities.”

Natabe highlights that one of the key challenges is securing suitable venues within a limited budget.

He stresses the importance of forming partnerships with town councils and field owners to ensure games are held at accessible venues, thereby fulfilling grassroots development goals.

Natabe also anticipates an elevated level of competition this year noting the players’ exceptional passion and dedication.