Chua scouting for potential talent at the IDC

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fiji Football women’s head coach, Angeline Chua says that having the women’s inter district is thrilling witnessing local footballers showcasing their talents and skills.

After the first day of matches, Chua notes that some teams have shown dominance while others have faced challenges.

She mentions that she will closely monitor the tournament to keep track of national representatives and potential emerging talents.

“So it’s really nice to see the senior players back in action. I think they were all waiting for the IDC so that we can watch their talent especially for the OFC Nation’s Cup that we are currently scouting for with Coach Jerry Sam”

There will be two games played today with Rewa and Ba starting at 1pm before Labasa and Nadi face off at 3pm.

It will be held at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.