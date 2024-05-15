Endangered bird species in crisis

A recent study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature reveals that some endangered bird species are disappearing at an alarming rate.

This has been highlighted by NatureFiji MareqetiViti Director Nunia Thomas-Moko during the World Species Congress in Suva today.

Thomas-Moko states that over the years, over 2,000 bird species have become extinct.

She adds according to the study, development without proper planning is impacting the survival of many bird species.

“The new threat to the ability of our species to survive is the clearance of forests through agricultural activities, through development. And why is this important, it is important because, in Fiji, we have special plants and animals that are found only in Fiji and nowhere else in the world.”

Thomas-Moko emphasizes the importance of conservation efforts.

The IUCN is a non-governmental organization which is present in over 50 countries and focuses on developing best practices and approaches for effective conservation efforts.