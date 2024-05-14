MSG highlights coffee products at International expo

[ Source : Supplied ]

The Melanesia Spearhead Group is participating in the Asia Pacific’s premier and the International Coffee Expo in Melbourne, Australia.

The event attracts 11,000 participants annually, including café proprietors, roasters, equipment producers and service providers.

The three-day event also presents an opportunity for the MSG to showcase its coffee products to the world.

The Associate Member, the Government of Indonesia invited the MSG Secretariat Director General Leonard Louma to utilize the Indonesian Booth to showcase MSG Coffee products.

Following the invitation, Director General Leonard Louma says he is seizing the opportunity to promote MSG Coffee products and has decided to have Vanuatu’s Tanna Coffee.

He adds that despite being adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent tropical cyclones, Tanna Coffee employs more than a thousand people.

Louma says coffee demand is growing worldwide, and the MSG will need to look into this initiative seriously to support the MSG’s local coffee farmers and the rural communities engaged in coffee production.

He also hopes to see the participation of other coffee producers and products from the MSG in similar regional and international events in future.