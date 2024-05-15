Bank pledges support for indigenous business workshop

[Source: Fiji Indigenous Business Council/ Facebook]

The Fiji Indigenous Business Council is gearing up for a transformative event aimed at strengthening indigenous entrepreneurship.

FIBC President Ulaisi Taoi highlights that with only a small fraction of businesses owned by indigenous Fijians compared to foreign companies, there is a clear need to refocus, rethink and re-strategize business approaches.

Taoi emphasized the significant gap with approximately 16,000 foreign companies in Fiji overshadowing indigenous enterprises, which make up less than five per cent of the market.

However, he states with governmental support and the right products, indigenous businesses can thrive.



The theme, “Refocus, Rethink, and Re-strategize,” stresses the necessity for adaptability and innovation in navigating challenges.

“We still in the minority as far as business is concerned indigenous businesses. I mean there’s about 16,000 foreign companies in Fiji and less than 5% or better indigenous. So we have, you know, quite a margin. And we expect government to come in as well.”

Bred Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Thierry Charras-Gillot demonstrated support by contributing $10,000 as a platinum sponsor for the workshop.

Charras-Gillot emphasized Bred Bank’s commitment to social and economic inclusion, aiming to empower self-sufficient indigenous communities.

“I take this opportunity to invite the indigenous businesses to take full advantage of the workshop has between a certain relationship between indigenous communities, government agencies, corporations, and other stakeholders to create opportunities for growth andcollaboration.”

The upcoming Fiji Indigenous Business Council/Fijian Holdings Ltd Workshop, scheduled for May 29-30 presents a timely opportunity for indigenous business owners to explore fresh avenues for advancing their enterprises to new heights.