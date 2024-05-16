Increase in drug abuse cases in schools

National Talanoa Session on Responding to Illicit Drugs in Fiji Symposium

Drug abuse cases in schools has been increasing for the past three years says Substance Abuse Advisory Council Acting Chief Executive Josua Naisele.

Speaking during the National Talanoa Session on Responding to Illicit Drugs in Fiji Symposium, Naisele says this is according to the drug survey which they undertake every year.

Naisele says in 2021 they recorded 2200 drug cases in school, 2800 in 2022 and 3500 cases last year.

He adds that the statistics highlight the increasing trend.

Naisele says that the students start off with smoking and consuming alcohol and grog and later on get involved into drugs.

The Acting CEO says that peer pressure is one of the reasons why students get involved into drugs.

He adds that drugs is also used as a coping mechanism.

Naisele adds that the Education Ministry is working on increasing the number of counsellors in schools to address the issue to some extent.

He adds that counselling is a way of encouraging students to promote self-discipline and mental well-being, addressing the rising drug problem.