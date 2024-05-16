We owe the fans: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have vowed to do it for its loyal fans this weekend against Queensland Reds in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Our Drua believes their fans deserve more after their loss to Western Force last week.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says players reflected on the loss on their journey back home from Perth.

Byrne says they owe the fans and have to reward them with a winning performance against the Reds.

“We know how much you love the team and we know you turn up every week loud and supportive, rest assured that you’ve been spoken about at the beginning of the week about what we owe you and we’ll turn up Saturday and reward you with a performance that matches your performance.”

Meanwhile, young Waqa Nalaga will get his first start in Suva on Saturday.

The rookie will wear the number 12 jumper and joins Iosefo Masi in the midfield.

Prop Jone Koroiduadua returns from suspension with Etonia Waqa and Elia Canakaivata the other notable changes in the forwards.

Simione Kuruvoli starts ahead of Peni Matawalu and Epeli Momo returns to the left wing in place of Taniela Rakuro who’ll come off the bench.

Retained this week are Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Kitione Salawa, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Selestino Ravutaumada, Masi and Ilaisa Droasese.

The Drua play the Reds at 2.05pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.