Rewa FC set for Hekari United

[Source: OFC VIA PHOTOTEK]

The Rewa FC football side are set to regroup and refocus before they feature for their last pool game against Hekari United in the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti tomorrow.

While they had a great outing in their past two pool games, head coach Rodeck Singh believes that their game tomorrow will be more challenging.

Singh says he has a good squad and is anticipating a positive show from them.

“We will go back recover, refocus, look at our footage and make sure we come back firing to secure a semifinal spot in the OMCL”

Rewa FC needs either a draw or a win to progress to the semifinals while Hekari United needs a win to reach the final four.

The two teams will clash at 10am tomorrow.