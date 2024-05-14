Typhoid vaccine drive fails to reach target population

The Health Ministry in partnership with the Typhoid in Fiji: Vaccination Towards Elimination Project has noted a low turnout for the typhoid conjugate vaccine campaign in the Northern Division.

Ty-Five project lead Dr Alumita Vuakanisakea has reported that out of the targeted 50,000 population in the North, fewer than 40 individuals have sought the vaccine over the past three weeks at all health facilities in Vanua Levu.

She states that there have been nine cases of typhoid recorded in the Northern Division so far, unfortunately stemming from the unvaccinated population.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we encourage all of us who live here in the North to please visit your nearest health facility to get your typhoid shots, protect yourself and your family, or if you visit the North frequently, regularly, or just come for work or pleasure, you are also welcome to receive this vaccine, which is currently not available in any other part of the country when it is available here in the North.”

Dr Vuakanisakea emphasized that while enhancing Fiji’s infrastructure to tackle water, sanitation and hygiene issues would entail substantial economic costs for the government, vaccinations remain the most effective means of eradicating typhoid.

Presently, children aged between nine months and 65 years can receive their TCV vaccines at any health facility across Vanua Levu to safeguard themselves against typhoid.