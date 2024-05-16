Fiji Water strike ends as agreement reached

After more than two days of intense negotiations, Fiji Water and the National Workers Union (NWU) have reached a significant agreement, bringing the industrial action to an end.

NWU General Secretary Felix Anthony expresses satisfaction with the outcome, stating that all their demands have been met.

The negotiations, which concluded this morning, were marked by diligent efforts from both parties to find common ground.

Anthony stresses the importance of the agreement in addressing the concerns raised by the workers.

In response to the resolution, Fiji Water issued a statement expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the negotiations.

As part of the agreement, workers are expected to return to their duties promptly at 8am tomorrow.

168 workers were on strike for 10 days in Lautoka and Ra.

More details later.