Diagnostic study underway on framework governing electricity

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau states the importance of a comprehensive diagnostic study focused on the legal and regulatory framework governing electricity.

Speaking at the International Solar Alliance SolarX Startup Challenge Workshop held in Nadi, Ro Filipe says this is in a bid to streamline Fiji’s energy sector and pave the way for independent power producers.

He says currently there is a diagnostic study to dissect the intricacies of existing legislation, particularly the Electricity Act, alongside pertinent regulations.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlights the necessity of clarifying the roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders, notably the Ministry of Public Works, the Department of Energy, and Energy Fiji Limited.

Ro Filipe stresses one of the challenges they face is the confusion surrounding the delineation between generation, transmission, and the integration of renewable energy sources.

He further states that the diagnostic study aims to address these ambiguities comprehensively, providing a clear pathway for independent power producers to contribute to Fiji’s energy landscape effectively.

“In that way, we will also, I suppose, provide more impetus in terms of renewable energy transition because at the moment when renewable energy or independent power producers come in, they are going through a framework which is sort of dominated by EFL and which I’ve seen, it’s sort of impedes renewable energy transition.”

Ro Filipe adds that the conclusion of the diagnostic study will mark a significant milestone in their efforts to demarcate and ensure a transparent framework for independent power producers.